Haryana to hike crop storage capacity by 31 lakh MT in four years, Dushyant tells House

Steel silos, having a total capacity of over 31 lakh metric tonne (MT), will be built in the next four years for storing crops procured by various agencies, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said during the question hour on Tuesday.

He said the state government has decided to build new godowns and steel silos to increase storage capacity, even as procurement agencies in the state already have about 91 lakh MT covered storage capacity.

About 70 to 80 lakh MT wheat and 55 to 65 lakh MT paddy is procured from farmers in Haryana every year.

The minister said during rabi season 2021-22, 85 lakh MT wheat was procured by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and other procurement agencies of the state. Out of this stock, about 15 lakh MT wheat has been lifted from the state till July 31.

He said construction work of 16,632 MT capacity godown has been completed in Hisar and the remaining 24,000 MT godown is under process, while godowns with storage capacity of 4.41 lakh MT (HAFED) and 2.4 lakh MT of Haryana State Warehousing Corporation are also under construction.

Dushyant Chautala said about 45-acre land of agriculture and irrigation department in Rohtak, Kaithal, Hansi, Hisar and Karnal districts are being transferred to food and supplies department for making godowns. These godowns will have a storage capacity of 1.5 lakh MT.

Stadium not feasible in Palwal: Sports minister

Haryana minister of state for sports and youth affairs Sandeep Singh said that the construction of Swarna Jayanti Stadium in Palwal village of Kurukshetra district is not feasible because of a high-tension line in the area.

He said that instead of a stadium, it has been decided to build boundary wall, athletics track, grassy ground or court for handball, volleyball, basketball and kabaddi games, office-cum storerooms and toilets.

He said that at present, Dronacharya Stadium in Kurukshetra is a district-level stadium with multipurpose hall, athletic track, sports facilities for basketball, skating, badminton, judo, wushu, handball, hockey, volleyball, kho-kho, kabaddi and boxing. At least 13 coaches and 315 players are taking training in this stadium.

He said the state government has given special emphasis to promote sports infrastructure in the state. At present, there are two state-level sports complexes in the state, 22 district-level sports stadiums, 12 sub-divisional stadiums and 160 Rajiv Gandhi Rural Sports Complexes. In addition, there are 245 mini/rural stadiums, seven swimming pools, nine multipurpose halls, eight synthetic athletic tracks, 13 hockey astroturfs and a synthetic football surface.

Govt looking to fill 1,410 PGT computer teacher posts

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal said the government has set into motion the exercise to fill 1,410 posts of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT-Computer Science).

He apprised the House that there are 1,967 sanctioned posts of PGT (Computer Science) in government senior secondary schools and that currently, only 337 posts have been filled. He said that a demand has been sent to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission for recruitment of 1,410 posts.

The education minister said 3,122 computer labs have been set up in government high and senior secondary schools of the state to provide computer education to students of Classes VI to XII. He said 800 more computer labs will be set up during this fiscal. He informed that 2,036 computer faculty and 2,215 computer lab attendants are working to impart computer education in these labs.

Replying to another question, education minister Kanwar Pal said norms have been relaxed to provide permanent recognition to private schools.

He said the state government has reduced the area requirement for primary school from 500 square metres to minimum 250 square metres. Similarly, for middle school, it has been decreased from 800 sq mt to minimum 500 sq mt, for high schools from 2,000 sq mt to minimum 1,200 sq mt.

Goel bats for uniform DC rates across districts

BJP MLA Aseem Goel pleaded that there should be uniformity in what is called DC rate while employing people on contract basis. The MLA had asked a question if the wages given to the employees on DC rates in Ambala city are equal to the DC rate wages given in other districts of the state. He said there was huge difference in DC rates of all districts.

The minister of state for labour and employment Anoop Dhanak said that DC rate wages given in Ambala City are not equal to the DC rate wages of other districts in the State. He said DC rates are fixed for a particular district and are fixed by the deputy commissioner concerned every year and that it is based on the cost of living in the district.