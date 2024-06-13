Haryana to implement green leaf rating system for hospitality industry

Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad Wednesday said that the state government has decided to implement Swachhta Green Leaf rating system for hospitality facilities such as hotels, homestays and resorts on voluntary basis. Prasad said the aim of the rating system was to improve levels of hygiene and sanitation in tourist facilities. Haryana chief secretary said that a task force would be constituted for the creation of wayside amenities and wayside waste disposal to ensure cleanliness and hygiene in public and private tourist facilities for the public, especially tourists. (HT File)

The chief secretary, who presided over the first meeting of Swachhata Green Leaf rating on Wednesday, said that the system would help the operators of the hospitality facilities develop adequate infrastructure, adopt good practices and support awareness generation on sanitation and cleanliness as part of responsible tourism.

The system is designed to ensure the attainment of Open Defecation Free (ODF) plus status in rural and urban areas while simultaneously building a positive image and branding for hospitality entities as promoters of sanitation and hygiene. The target group includes all categories of public and private tourist facilities - hotels, homestays, dharamshalas, lodges, camps having portable toilet facilities or trekking group.

The chief secretary said that a task force would be constituted for the creation of wayside amenities and wayside waste disposal to ensure cleanliness and hygiene in public and private tourist facilities for the public, especially tourists. He stated that campaign should be launched in a mission mode for the cleanliness of public toilets in dhabas and petrol pumps located on the highways.