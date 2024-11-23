Menu Explore
Haryana to observe Constitution Day on November 26

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 24, 2024 05:24 AM IST

The Haryana government will commemorate Constitution Day on November 26 by organising year-long celebrations, marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.

Haryana chief secretary Vivek Joshi held a meeting with deputy commissioners, vice-chancellors and officials of universities on Saturday and directed them to organise events to celebrate the Constitution Day. (shutterstock)
An official spokesperson said a state-level function will be organised in Kurukshetra on November 26 to celebrate Constitution Day. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Haryana chief secretary Vivek Joshi held a meeting with deputy commissioners, vice-chancellors and officials of universities on Saturday and directed them to organise events to celebrate the Constitution Day.

The spokesperson said events like quiz competitions, debates, poster-making, guest lectures, film screenings, wall paintings on Preamble etc. have been planned to celebrate the Constitution Day. Gram panchayats will also be involved in the initiative and mass reading of the Preamble in panchayats and Amrit Sarovar sites in rural areas will be organised. ‘Samvidhan Swabhimaan Yatras’ will be carried out in the state from April 14, 2025, to April 28, 2025, to propagate the contribution of Dr BR Ambedkar.

