Haryana to start campaign in slums for birth registration

Haryana's additional chief secretary (ACS-health) Sudhir Rajpal on Thursday issued directions to start a campaign to ensure birth registration of children residing in slum and underprivileged areas. Rajpal directed that all civil surgeons be assigned responsibility for monitoring the campaign through regular and surprise inspections to ensure proper implementation.

The civil surgeons were directed to visit these areas personally and supervise the progress of the campaign on the ground.

Presiding over a meeting of the “Special Task Force” constituted to improve the sex ratio, the ACS (health) directed the health department officers to launch a special campaign to register births in slum areas and other backward areas, as not all children are being registered. He directed that all civil surgeons be assigned responsibility for monitoring the campaign through regular and surprise inspections to ensure proper implementation.

Expressing displeasure over the lack of desired improvement in sex ratio in certain districts, Rajpal said that strict action would be taken against the chief medical officer (CMO) of any district where the sex ratio has shown a decline during the stipulated period compared to the previous year.