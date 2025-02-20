Haryana to start mustard procurement March 15

Keeping in view the early arrival of mustard in the mandi, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the state will start its procurement from March 15 instead of March 28. A government spokesperson said that farmers are required to get registered and verified on the “Meri Fasal Mera Byora” portal if they want to sell mustard on MSP. (Representative)

The decision was taken during a meeting to review the procurement of mustard during the rabi marketing season held in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

CM Saini told the officials that farmers should not be inconvenienced in selling their crops.

The mustard seed will be procured in 108 mandis. This crop is grown in the state’s 17 to 20 lakh acre area. During the rabi crop season 2024-25, mustard was cultivated in 21 lakh acre. The estimated production is likely to be over 15 lakh metric tonnes. This year, the Union government has fixed the minimum support price of mustard at ₹5,950 per quintal.

