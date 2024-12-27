Haryana: Transfer orders must be issued through HR portal, says CS Joshi

The Haryana government on Thursday said all transfer orders, including temporary ones, must be issued through the Human Resource Management System (HRMS). An official spokesperson said the government noted instances where transfer orders were issued by various departments, boards and corporations without obtaining the necessary advisory from the chief minister’s office or using the HRMS. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to instructions issued by chief secretary (CS) Vivek Joshi, departments should follow the established guidelines regarding the transfer of an employee from one station to another. “All transfer orders, including temporary ones, must be issued through the HRMS. Any order issued outside this system will be treated as invalid. Employees transferred without HRMS-issued orders will not be allowed to join their new stations and must continue in their current positions. Joining reports must also be submitted online via the HRMS module,” Joshi said.

An official spokesperson said the government noted instances where transfer orders were issued by various departments, boards and corporations without obtaining the necessary advisory from the chief minister’s office or using the HRMS. Such violations were against established rules and disrupted the transparent management process. The government has reiterated that no transfers, whether for employees in Groups A, B, C and D shall occur without the chief minister’s transfer advisory. Upon receipt of such an advisory, the transfer order must be immediately issued through the HRMS module. Failure to adhere to these instructions will attract disciplinary action, the CS added.