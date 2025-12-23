Haryana: Two women among 4 held for 5-lakh extortion, honey-trap

The Bhiwani police on Monday arrested four persons, including two women for allegedly extorting ₹5 lakh from a Hisar-based contractor after honey-trapping him. Officials said a mobile phone in which the video of the incident was recorded and ₹5,000 in cash were seized from the suspects — Sandeep Kumar and Rahul, both residents of Charkhi Dadri, and Seema and Priya, both of Bhiwani. The accused in police custody in Bhiwani.

Bhiwani deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) Mahesh Kumar said a Hisar-based contractor, Devendra, stated in his complaint that he received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number on October 16. The sender introduced herself as Priya.

“Both started chatting. On October 22, he called her to the Bhiwani bus-stand. The woman, who was on a scooter, told the man to follow her. They went to a house in the city. They were inside a room when two men and a woman barged in and thrashed the contractor,” the DSP said.

According to the DSP, the accused demanded ₹10 lakh from the contractor while threatening him with dire consequences. “The contractor paid them ₹4.99 lakh. Two days later (October 24), they again phoned him and sought ₹5 lakh more. The accused have been booked under Sections 308(2) and 308(7) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” the DSP said.

The police said the accused confessed that earlier they had trapped a Jhajjar-based man in a similar manner and extorted ₹3 lakh.

They were produced before a court that sent the women in judicial custody while the men were sent on police remand for further probe, the DSP added.