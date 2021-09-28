Haryana vaccinates over 2.2 crore against Covid virus

More than 2.22 crore individuals in Haryana have been administered the Covid vaccine with about 1.62 crore persons getting the first dose.

Health minister Anil Vij said that 60.23 lakh persons have been administered two doses. He said that 1.22 crore persons in the 18 to 44 age category have been vaccinated, with 98.36 lakh getting the first dose.

About 51.36 lakh persons in the 45 to 60 age category have been vaccinated, with 34.54 lakh persons getting the first dose. About 39.41 lakh persons in the 60-plus category have been vaccinated, of which 24.74 lakh have got the first dose.