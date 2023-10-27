: Haryana universities, particularly Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) and Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology in Hisar are becoming political battlegrounds in the run up to the Lok Sabha and assembly elections, with parties organising their functions there by taking permission in the name of their student leaders, triggering opposition among the teaching staff. Haryana varsities turn into political battlegrounds in run up to Lok Sabha, state polls

At MDU, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had attended three programmes in the last 45 days, his predecessor Bhupinder Singh Hooda took part in two events and Jannayak Janata Party general secretary Digvijay Chautala interacted with volunteers of their party’s student wing Indian National Student Organisation on two occasions.

Reportedly, a history-sheeter had also attended a programme called by the ABVP student wing.

Vikas Siwach, president of MDU teachers’ association (MDUTA), had written to university registrar Prof Gulshan Taneja urging him not to give permission for political programmes which are conducted by student leaders.

He also urged the head of departments/director not to forward any letter for free booking of auditoriums in future for such programmes.

“In the recent past, many departments had booked auditorium free of cost in the name of conducting their department seminar or other programmes, but they called political leaders as chief guests. The infrastructure of the university is damaged and the atmosphere of academic activities is taking a hit. Recently, some chairs were also damaged during a programme and such activities are bringing bad reputation to the institution,” he added.

On being asked about using the varsity campus for political gains, INSO national president Pradeep Deswal said that he had paid an amount every time he sought permission to hold programmes.

“I had taken permission on my name and called our young party leaders Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay for interaction with students. Universities have always remained an active spot for student politics and we did nothing wrong by listening to students’ grievances,” he added.

On the issue of broken chairs during their event two weeks ago, Deswal said students more than the capacity of the auditorium attended the programme and they have repaired the chairs that were damaged during the programme.

Yogesh Sihag, an activist and Congress leader in Hisar, claimed that he had filed an RTI in which authorities of Hisar’s GJU claimed that they were not allowing political programmes on the campus, but the BJP has held its various meetings, including the state executive meeting last month there. He said universities are being used for political gains.

A senior professor of MDU said that there are groups of students and teachers who call their affiliated political leaders in the campus as chief guest to appease them.

“On various occasions, CM Manohar Lal Khattar, former minister Manish Grover, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, his brother Digvijay and INSO leader Pradeep Deswal have attended various programmes here and all these events were politically motivated,” the professor added.

Dr Jagbir Rathee, director, students’ welfare at MDU said that they are not giving permission for political events, but the students and teachers booked the auditorium by paying the fee. He acknowledged that political leaders have attended these programmes as chief guests.

