Haryana voters will help BJP win for third time: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday lashed out at the Congress over allying with the National Conference (NC) to fight the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls and asked the Congress to clarify whether they support National Conference’s ‘anti-national’ ideology of re-introducing Article 370 and 35-A in Jammu and Kashmir. After inaugurating the BJP election office in Rohtak, the chief minister said that the way people elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third term, the voters in Haryana will also help the BJP government in making hat-trick in the upcoming assembly polls. (HT Photo)

“We will prepare a vision document for the next five years to accelerate the progress of the state. I want to tell people of Haryana that the development pace will be accelerated after forming the government for the third term. Under PM Modi’s leadership, the BJP government in Haryana is taking the state forward without any bias. Our government has empowered women and we have taken several decisions in favour of women rights,” he added.

Criticising former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Saini alleged that a ‘bharti roko gang’ has been active at the behest of Hooda, which is creating hurdle in the recruitment process by approaching the court and now they approached election commission of India (ECI) in an attempt to stop recruitment process.

“The former chief minister Hooda should give hisab of atrocities with Dalits and Other Backward Classes (OBC) people during his regime. During his tenure, farmers’ land were purchased at cheap rates and the same was sold to builders at good prices. The youths had to visit MLAs and leaders’ houses to get a job during the Hooda government. During our tenure, youths got jobs on merit basis,” he added.

Answering a question about the Jannayak Janata party leader Dushyant Chautala announcing not to form an alliance with the BJP in future, CM Saini said that nowadays Dushyant seems to be going close to former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

“I want to tell Dushyant to get stronger and fight the election the way he contested in 2019. Last time, his party got 10 seats and if he works hard, he can get a few seats this time too. The Congress party is working to weaken the JJP,” he added.