Haryana’s initiative to combat drugs, gangs creatively 

The Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) has launched Shape the Future (STF) awards, yet another initiative aimed at inspiring students to creatively evolve into productive adults by mastering life skills and staying away from distractions like drugs and gangs. The Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) has launched Shape the Future (STF) awards to inspire students to creatively evolve into productive adults by mastering life skills and staying away from distractions like drugs and gangs. (Representational image)

The STF awards come close on the heels of the bureau launching the Haryana ‘nayaab’ Nasha Mukt Jeevan Bucket Challenge that dared people and popular Haryanvi singers to publicly pledge to lead a drug-free life.

The STF awards offer cash prizes across categories, including schools, principals, teachers, and students, with annual and quarterly awards to recognise outstanding contributions.

The awards will be given in different categories like best performing school, most innovative school, outstanding impact awards besides quarterly cash awards for principals, teachers and students.

The best-performing school will receive a prize of ₹1 lakh, while ₹75,000 and ₹50,000 will be given for the second and third positions, respectively.

Looking for long-term change

“The STF awards aim to inspire students to make conscious, constructive choices,” said HSNCB director general (DG) OP Singh.

“By involving schools and communities, we hope to nurture a generation that prioritises skill-building, leadership, and a drug-free lifestyle. The latest award is for creating long-term change.”

Schools will be encouraged to host activities like poetry recitations, debates on the value of focus, and skill-building workshops. The impact of these activities will be assessed through detailed reports submitted online, ensuring transparency and accountability. The HSNCB also plans to extend the programme reach across Haryana, ensuring that schools in rural and urban areas alike benefit.

“The bureau envisions a state where young people are empowered to rise above challenges and contribute meaningfully to their communities,” Singh said.

In 2024, the bureau made more than 5,000 arrests for drug trafficking involving large-scale seizures of heroin, ganja, opium, and other substances.

Rise above, go beyond

As part of its ongoing drive to tackle the drug problem among youngsters, the HSNCB unveiled another creative tool, Rise Above, Go Beyond, at DAV Police Public School, Ambala. It’s a poem that serves as a poetic rendition of the bureau’s innovative initiative, Chakravyuh.

The HSNCB chief said that the rhythmic and relatable language of the poem encourages young minds to reject drugs and gangs, focus on mastering life skills, and channel their energy into personal growth and productivity.

The bureau has called upon schools across Haryana to incorporate the poem into their curriculum and encourage students to critically engage with its message.

Singh said the STF awards are centered around the poem, which highlights the importance of staying focused, mastering unique skills, and building meaningful futures.

Through creative activities and life-skill-building exercises, this initiative encourages youngsters to rise above societal distractions and realise their potential. The DG said this programme would reward schools and individuals who go beyond conventional methods to create an environment of awareness, responsibility, and skill-building.

Innovative campaigns

HSNCB officials say Haryana’s geographical position as a transit route for narcotics poses unique challenges.

Campaigns like the #NashaMuktJeevanBucketChallenge, Namak Lota Abhiyan, and programmes like Ram Gurukul Gaman and Chakravyuh, and rigorous enforcement, are at the core of the strategy to combat the drug problem.

The officials said the Ram Gurukul Gaman initiative connects students with Haryana’s ancient values and cultural rools, teaching them life lessons through immersive, traditional experiences. It builds discipline and focus, helping youth stay grounded and away from harmful influences.

Similarly, Namak Lota Abhiyan, inspired by the salt’s significance as a purifier, symbolises a commitment to cleansing Haryana of drug abuse. “Namak Lota drives are conducted across schools and villages to spark conversations about the importance of a drug-free life,” said DSP Pankaj Kumar, posted at HSNCB, Gurugram.

Programme highlights

*Annual and quarterly cash awards for principals, teachers, and students.

*Principals to receive awards for driving student-focused initiatives.

*Teachers for their efforts in facilitating value-based education.

*Students for their creativity and leadership potential.

Award categories and prizes

Best-performing school: ₹1 lakh, ₹75,000, ₹50,000

Innovative school: ₹75,000, ₹50,000, ₹25,000

Outstanding impact: ₹75,000, ₹50,000, ₹25,000

Principals: 1st: ₹25,000 | 2nd: ₹15,000 | 3rd: ₹10,000

Teachers: Best facilitator, innovative educator, life skills mentor awards. 1st: ₹20,000 | 2nd: ₹15,000 | 3rd: ₹10,000

Students: Best performer, creative genius, role model student, future leader awards

1st: ₹10,000 | 2nd: ₹7,500 | 3rd: ₹5,000