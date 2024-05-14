Haryana’s liquor policy to be approved by Cabinet on Wednesday

The excise policy for 2024-25 will be tabled before the Haryana Council of Ministers for approval on May 15. A meeting of the Council of Ministers has been convened on Wednesday morning at Chandigarh. The excise policy for 2024-25 will be tabled before the Haryana Council of Ministers for approval on May 15. A meeting of the Council of Ministers has been convened on Wednesday morning at Chandigarh. (Representative image)

The duration of the excise or liquor policy for 2023-24 was from June 12, 2023, to June 11, 2024. Since the allotment of liquor vends has to be made by inviting e-tenders, the state government took approval from the Election Commission to introduce the new excise policy. “The Election Commission has given a go ahead to table the new excise policy before the Cabinet on Wednesday,” officials said.