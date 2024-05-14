Haryana’s liquor policy to be approved by Cabinet on Wednesday
May 15, 2024 06:32 AM IST
The duration of the excise or liquor policy for 2023-24 was from June 12, 2023, to June 11, 2024. Since the allotment of liquor vends has to be made by inviting e-tenders, the state government took approval from the Election Commission to introduce the new excise policy.
The excise policy for 2024-25 will be tabled before the Haryana Council of Ministers for approval on May 15. A meeting of the Council of Ministers has been convened on Wednesday morning at Chandigarh.
The duration of the excise or liquor policy for 2023-24 was from June 12, 2023, to June 11, 2024. Since the allotment of liquor vends has to be made by inviting e-tenders, the state government took approval from the Election Commission to introduce the new excise policy. “The Election Commission has given a go ahead to table the new excise policy before the Cabinet on Wednesday,” officials said.
Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!
Share this article