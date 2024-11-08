Haryana’s power policy earning national recognition: Union minister Khattar

Says state has brought down line losses from 34% to 10% Union minister for power, housing, and urban affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar is currently touring states across the country to review central projects related to his twin portfolios. (HT Photo)

Praising Haryana’s achievements in reducing aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses from 34% in 2014 to 10% now and for strengthening its power distribution system over the past decade, Union minister for power, housing, and urban affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that Haryana’s power policy is earning national recognition.

“Dedicated efforts by the state government to reduce line losses have yielded positive results. Haryana’s power discoms are now ranking A positive,” said Khattar, a former Haryana chief minister, who is currently touring states across the country to review central projects related to his twin portfolios.

On Thursday, Khattar visited Himachal Pradesh to review and assess the urban development and power sector situation there. On Friday, he reviewed various central projects related to his ministries with Haryana government officials.

Speaking to reporters, the Union minister said discussions were held to address the present and future power requirements in Haryana and strengthening transmission lines.

There was also a suggestion to consider public listing for Haryana Power Discoms, which could serve as a model for other states.

He said that the central government grants funds for the prepaid meter scheme, which will initially be implemented in government offices.

Responding to a question, the Union minister said that discussions on solar energy were also held. He said that as the availability of land in Haryana remains an issue for execution of solar energy projects, the state will look to advance rooftop solar policies. “Each state has unique circumstances such as hydropower projects are suitable for Himachal Pradesh, while Haryana and Punjab are more reliant on thermal power plants,” said Khattar who also discussed urban development plans during the meeting.

He said that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), an initial goal of 1 crore homes has been achieved, with another 1 crore homes being planned. He said that in cities where metro services are already operational, expanding the metro network is a priority.

Khattar said that proposals have been received for metro systems in cities like Ambala, Ambala Cantonment, Yamunanagar, and Jagadhri. Regarding the PM e-Bus Seva Project, launched on August 16, 2023, the Union minister said under this initiative, 10,000 air-conditioned electric buses will be operated nationwide, with a funding support of ₹20,000 crore from the Central government.

In Haryana, 450 buses have been approved for seven cities: Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Rohtak, Panipat, Karnal, and Yamunanagar. The number of buses will be increased on a cluster basis to accommodate growing populations, he added.

He said that directions have been issued to expedite the cleanliness campaign in Haryana, while under the Swachh Bharat 2.0 project, solid waste management and waste disposal are being reviewed.

“Waste disposal plants are being established. An MoU with NTPC was signed to set up a plant to produce charcoal from waste in Faridabad,” Khattar said.

The Union minister also reviewed progress of various infrastructure works of discoms, fund utilisation, and smart metering.

He said that Haryana discoms met a peak electricity demand of 14,662 MW during April to September in comparison to 13,088 MW peak demand last year.

While emphasising the importance of timely implementation of centrally sponsored projects, Khattar said that it is the responsibility of the states to submit utilisation certificates promptly to facilitate timely release of further funds from the Central government.