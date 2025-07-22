HAU lathi charge: Students hand over memorandum to Hooda

A delegation of students of Hisar’s Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University on Monday met former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and handed over a memorandum of their various demands. The students said that they were brutally lathi-charged on the campus on June 10 when they were holding a peaceful protest.

“On the behest of university vice-chancellor BR Kamboj and other officials we were thrashed brutally in which some students were injured. Later, the government promised us to accept the demands and on their assurance, we called off the protest. The government promised us to form a committee to investigate the role of vice-chancellor in the lathi charge but no such committee has been formed so far and neither was the VC sent on long leave,” the students said in the memorandum.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the entire country had seen how these students were assaulted on the campus.

“There is a lot of evidence, including videos of the June 10 incident. The students had also lodged an FIR in which only one assistant professor was arrested and others were roaming freely. Moreover, a false complaint was registered against protesters, which is yet to be withdrawn. The administration has promised to cancel the FIR against students within 10 days but to no avail,” Hooda added.

Hooda said that the government has betrayed the students by not fulfilling the promises and he assured the students that Congress will raise their issue on every platform.