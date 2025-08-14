Search
Thu, Aug 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

HC asks trial court to consider CM Mann’s plea for exemption from hearing

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 07:40 am IST

The CM had approached the high court challenging the August 2 order wherein the court had said that if Mann did not appear before the court on the next date of hearing, the bail will be cancelled

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed a Mansa court to consider application from chief minister, Bhagwant Mann on exemption from hearing in a defamation case filed by Nazar Singh Manshahia, a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann

The CM had approached the court challenging the August 2 order wherein the court had said that if Mann did not appear before the court on the next date of hearing, the bail will be cancelled. The bench of justice Tribhuvan Dahiya, while issuing notice to state and the complainant, has posted the matter for hearing on August 18.

“.. the trial court is directed to consider the petitioner’s application, if any, moved before it for exemption on merits dehors the stipulation in the order ......dated August 2, 2025, that on his non-appearance the bail will be cancelled,” justice Dahiya said.

The case was filed in 2019 alleging Mann made a defamatory statement against Manshahia in a press conference reportedly made in the backdrop of Manshahia  joining the Congress in April 2019. Mann allegedly said that Manshahia joined the Congress for 10 crore and on the assurance of chairmanship of the Pollution Control Board. In 2022, Mann got bail in the case.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / HC asks trial court to consider CM Mann’s plea for exemption from hearing
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On