HC directs PSPCL to restore power to Kharar society within 48 hours
Coming to the aid of nearly 100 families living without power since March 24, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday directed the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to restore power to a society at Sunny Enclave, Kharar, within 48 hours.
The high court bench of justice Amol Rattan Sidhu directed that the PSPCL chairman immediately get the connection restored in the same form as it was earlier running till the time it was disconnected, within 48 hours, failing which the PSPCL managing director will be summoned to court.
Naturally, if there is non-compliance of this interim order, the petitioners will be at liberty to immediately move appropriate proceedings before this court, the court added.
The court was hearing a plea from Avninder Kumar Kalsy and others, who are residents of Sunny Enclave, developed by Bajwa Developers Private Limited.
On April 13, they had approached the court, seeking directions to the PSPCL chairman and officials to provide a permanent electricity connection and restore the temporary one.
PSPCL had disconnected the society’s power connections over non-payment of power bills for over six months. According to residents, the dues had been collected from them, but not paid forward by Bajwa Developers.
During the resumed hearing on April 22, the PSPCL said it will immediately be able to provide an electricity connection to the project in question. However, the basic infrastructure for providing such connection has not been given by the developer.
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) told the court that executives of the developer had been summoned to appear before it on April 25 to sort out the matter.
Notably, Jarnail Singh Bajwa, the owner of Bajwa Developers, was arrested on March 29 for cheating two customers. The court has now posted the matter for May 9.
UP man shoots self after killing fiancée in Samrala
A 24-year-old man shot himself with a pistol after gunning down his fiancee in Kotla Bhadi village of Samrala on Friday afternoon. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the victim Manisha, 22, was living with Manisha's parents and younger sister in the labour quarters at a brick kiln in Kotla Bhadi village. Her father Om Singh and mother Kusumlata are labourers at the brick kiln. He said at 12.30 om on Friday AAjit Kumar, alias Sunny, of Uttar Pradeshcame to their house.
Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases rise to 58
Tricity's active Covid-19 cases rose further on Friday as 10 people tested positive. As many as six people were found infected in Chandigarh, three in Mohali and one in Panchkula. This pushed tricity's active cases from 54 to 58 in the past 24 hours, the highest in the past 33 days. Now, 24 patients are infected in Chandigarh, 22 in Mohali and 12 in Panchkula.
36-year-old biker killed in Kharar hit-and-run
In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali, a car claimed the life of a 36-year-old motorcyclist near Shivjot Enclave in Kharar on Thursday night. His brother Charanjit Singh told the police that Navdeep was riding his motorcycle around 10.30 pm on Thursday night. When Navdeep reached near Katani Dhaba in Shivjot Enclave, a speeding Toyota Innova hit him and drove off. His brother was later declared brought dead at the Kharar civil hospital.
Mercury shoots up to 37°C again as clear skies return in Chandigarh
The pleasant weather due to drizzle and cool winds disappeared in less than 24 hours, making way for clear skies and causing the maximum temperature to rise from 32.8C on Thursday to 37C on Friday. According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature, which was 1.3 degree above normal on Friday, is likely to rise by 2-3C in the coming days.
Building violations delinked from transfer of Chandigarh Housing Board properties
In a major relief for over 65,000 allottees, the Chandigarh Housing Board has delinked the issue of building violations from transfer of all built-up units. The building violations include construction of unauthorised storeys, rooms, toilets and cantilevers, among others. Hitesh Puri quoted the example of Estate Office, where the transfer is allowed irrespective of violations in the property. He said when the registration was done by the registration authority, the transfer should not be withheld.
