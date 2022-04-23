HC directs PSPCL to restore power to Kharar society within 48 hours

Coming to the aid of nearly 100 families living without power since March 24, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday directed the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to restore power to a society at Sunny Enclave, Kharar, within 48 hours.

The high court bench of justice Amol Rattan Sidhu directed that the PSPCL chairman immediately get the connection restored in the same form as it was earlier running till the time it was disconnected, within 48 hours, failing which the PSPCL managing director will be summoned to court.

Naturally, if there is non-compliance of this interim order, the petitioners will be at liberty to immediately move appropriate proceedings before this court, the court added.

The court was hearing a plea from Avninder Kumar Kalsy and others, who are residents of Sunny Enclave, developed by Bajwa Developers Private Limited.

On April 13, they had approached the court, seeking directions to the PSPCL chairman and officials to provide a permanent electricity connection and restore the temporary one.

PSPCL had disconnected the society’s power connections over non-payment of power bills for over six months. According to residents, the dues had been collected from them, but not paid forward by Bajwa Developers.

During the resumed hearing on April 22, the PSPCL said it will immediately be able to provide an electricity connection to the project in question. However, the basic infrastructure for providing such connection has not been given by the developer.

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) told the court that executives of the developer had been summoned to appear before it on April 25 to sort out the matter.

Notably, Jarnail Singh Bajwa, the owner of Bajwa Developers, was arrested on March 29 for cheating two customers. The court has now posted the matter for May 9.