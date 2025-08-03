HC dismisses bail plea of main accused in removing national flag from a Gurugram mosque

The Punjab and Haryana high court has denied anticipatory bail to a Gurugram man who allegedly replaced the national flag atop a mosque with saffron flag observing that conduct of the petitioner had “serious communal and constitutional implications”. He had argued that was falsely implicated in this case and had no role to play in the entire incident. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“The allegations against the petitioner are not vague or general in nature but are specific and substantiated by initial investigation, including purported conversations between the petitioner and the co-accused during the commission of the alleged act. The gravity of the offence and its potential impact on public order and communal peace cannot be overlooked at this stage,” the bench of justice Manisha Batra observed while dismissing the plea from one Vikas Tomar from Gurugram.

He had approached high court seeking pre-arrest bail in an FIR registered on July 7 this year under Sections 299,3(5),61(2)AND 2 of Prevention of Insult to National Honours Act, 1971 and causing disappearance of evidence at Bilaspur police station in Gurugram. He had argued that was falsely implicated in this case and had no role to play in the entire incident.

Allegations were that on July 7 police received information that the national flag being hoisted on a mosque was replaced with another flag in a Bilaspur locality by unsocial elements. The complainant gave three names to the police and also provided an audio and video recording. During the probe petitioner’s role had surfaced, the police had told the court.

State’s counsel had told the court that there are serious and specific allegations against the petitioner who with an intent to create communal tension in the vicinity, had got the national flag hoisted in the mosque of village Uton removed and instead unfurled a saffron flag in place of the same with an intent to cause hurt to religious feelings of the members of Muslim community. For conducting a deeper probe, custodial interrogation of the petitioner is must. Hence, pre-arrest bail be not allowed, the state’s counsel had told the court.

The court observed that no extraordinary or exceptional circumstance has been brought on record by the petitioner that would warrant court’s interference in his favour. “…in light of the serious communal and constitutional implications of the alleged conduct. …custodial interrogation of a suspected person is qualitatively more elicitation oriented than questioning a suspect …(on anticipatory bail). Many useful information can be disinterred during custodial interrogation,” the bench said dismissing the plea and adding that a deeper and proper probe is required and the custodial interrogation of the petitioner is “must”.