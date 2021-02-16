HC restrains Punjab from issuing appointment letters for 2,364 ETT posts

The high court on Monday directed the Punjab government not to issue appointment letters for 2,364 posts of ETT teachers.

The bench of justice TS Dhindsa while seeking response by May 20 said the government may continue with the counselling process but it can’t issue appointment letters without court’s permission. The government counsel was also asked to seek instructions as regards the weightage contemplated for higher qualifications in the advertisement for preparation of the final merit, which, court observed, prima facie runs contrary to the statutory rule. Initially, 1,600 posts were advertised in March 2020 and later increased to 2,364.

The court has acted on the plea of one Daljit Kaur and 17 others. The court was told that mode of selection was to be a written test objective type of 100 marks and the final merit list was to be prepared on the basis of the written test and after adding marks for higher qualification.

The post in question is governed by the Punjab State Elementary Education (Teaching Cadre) Border Area Group ‘C’ Service Rules 2018.

An amendment to the rules was carried out in February 2020 according to which no person can be appointed to the service by way of direct recruitment unless he qualifies in the competitive test as specified from time to time.

The final selection of candidates has to be on the basis of their merit in the written examination and no marks is to be given for viva voce or interview, the court was told adding that the language in the statutory rule is unambiguous and to the effect that the final selection of candidates would be on the basis of their merit in the written examination and there would be no marks for viva voce or interview.

However, in violation of the rules, additional marks are being given for the higher education. No advertisement can be issued contrary to the statutory rules and no new condition can be imposed or removed in the advertisement without notification of the same in the statutory rules, the court was told.