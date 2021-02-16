IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HC restrains Punjab from issuing appointment letters for 2,364 ETT posts
The bench of justice TS Dhindsa while seeking response by May 20 said the Punjab government may continue with the counselling process. (HT file photo)
The bench of justice TS Dhindsa while seeking response by May 20 said the Punjab government may continue with the counselling process. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

HC restrains Punjab from issuing appointment letters for 2,364 ETT posts

The high court on Monday directed the Punjab government not to issue appointment letters for 2,364 posts of ETT teachers
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:31 AM IST

The high court on Monday directed the Punjab government not to issue appointment letters for 2,364 posts of ETT teachers.

The bench of justice TS Dhindsa while seeking response by May 20 said the government may continue with the counselling process but it can’t issue appointment letters without court’s permission. The government counsel was also asked to seek instructions as regards the weightage contemplated for higher qualifications in the advertisement for preparation of the final merit, which, court observed, prima facie runs contrary to the statutory rule. Initially, 1,600 posts were advertised in March 2020 and later increased to 2,364.

The court has acted on the plea of one Daljit Kaur and 17 others. The court was told that mode of selection was to be a written test objective type of 100 marks and the final merit list was to be prepared on the basis of the written test and after adding marks for higher qualification.

The post in question is governed by the Punjab State Elementary Education (Teaching Cadre) Border Area Group ‘C’ Service Rules 2018.

An amendment to the rules was carried out in February 2020 according to which no person can be appointed to the service by way of direct recruitment unless he qualifies in the competitive test as specified from time to time.

The final selection of candidates has to be on the basis of their merit in the written examination and no marks is to be given for viva voce or interview, the court was told adding that the language in the statutory rule is unambiguous and to the effect that the final selection of candidates would be on the basis of their merit in the written examination and there would be no marks for viva voce or interview.

However, in violation of the rules, additional marks are being given for the higher education. No advertisement can be issued contrary to the statutory rules and no new condition can be imposed or removed in the advertisement without notification of the same in the statutory rules, the court was told.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The court has directed the IO of the case, deputy superintendent Kailash Sahu, to file an affidavit explaining the position in this regard. (HT FILE)
The court has directed the IO of the case, deputy superintendent Kailash Sahu, to file an affidavit explaining the position in this regard. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Gurugram land release case: Why Amit Katyal not arraigned as accused, court asks CBI

By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:41 AM IST
The name of Katyal, director of Krrish Buildtech, figured in the chargesheet filed by the CBI with reference to criminal conspiracy entered into by former chief town planner, JS Redhu
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Punjab cop getting a jab in Bathinda on Monday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
A Punjab cop getting a jab in Bathinda on Monday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Covaxin shots to be administered in Punjab

By Ravinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:40 AM IST
The state had received 1.3 lakh doses of the made-in-India vaccine last month, but a decision on its use was pending, after concerns over its efficacy (effectiveness). Bharat Biotech, a Hyderabad-based company, has produced this vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jagbir Singh (HT Photo)
Jagbir Singh (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Jagbir is new chancellor of Central University at Bathinda

By HT Correspondent, Bathinda
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:42 AM IST
Singh is also a ‘life fellow’ of Punjabi University, Patiala and a member of Indian Institute of Advanced Studies, Shimla.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief secretary Vini Mahajan has directed officials to clear on priority the pending cases related to women and children between 2016 and 2020. (Representational picture)
Chief secretary Vini Mahajan has directed officials to clear on priority the pending cases related to women and children between 2016 and 2020. (Representational picture)
chandigarh news

Punjab to have 9 more fast-track courts under Pocso Act

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:34 AM IST
The decisions are in line with recent directives of CM Capt Amarinder Singh for ensuring time-bound investigations in cases of crime against women and children and improving the prosecution rate in such cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Agriculture experts have been recommending maize as the best bet for crop diversification for a switch from paddy given its low-water consumption, but its prices saw a sharp drop last year, leaving the farmers disappointed. (Representational picture)
Agriculture experts have been recommending maize as the best bet for crop diversification for a switch from paddy given its low-water consumption, but its prices saw a sharp drop last year, leaving the farmers disappointed. (Representational picture)
chandigarh news

Finance commission recommends 350 crore crop diversification grant for Punjab

By Navneet Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:32 AM IST
Punjab government has sought support for bringing down pollution levels through a shift from paddy to other crops, especially maize, says the panel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bench of justice TS Dhindsa while seeking response by May 20 said the Punjab government may continue with the counselling process. (HT file photo)
The bench of justice TS Dhindsa while seeking response by May 20 said the Punjab government may continue with the counselling process. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

HC restrains Punjab from issuing appointment letters for 2,364 ETT posts

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:31 AM IST
The high court on Monday directed the Punjab government not to issue appointment letters for 2,364 posts of ETT teachers
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the infected farms in Behera village, nearly 84,505 birds were culled between January 22 and January 29. (File photo)
In the infected farms in Behera village, nearly 84,505 birds were culled between January 22 and January 29. (File photo)
chandigarh news

All bird flu-hit poultry farms sanitised in Mohali

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said though the threat over, it is a bit early to declare the zone free of bird flu
READ FULL STORY
Close
Exams for 78 papers of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses were conducted in two time slots on Monday. (File photo)
Exams for 78 papers of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses were conducted in two time slots on Monday. (File photo)
chandigarh news

Panjab University online exams: Day 1 goes smoothly, few hiccups in remote areas

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Around 84,000 students of university and affiliated colleges appeared on the first day of the odd semester examinations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the cop. (Representational photo)
A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the cop. (Representational photo)
chandigarh news

CBI arrests Chandigarh ASI for taking 10,000 bribe

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:28 AM IST
ASI Harbhajan Singh was caught accepting the amount from the complainant for not registering a case against him involving non-payment of loan to a financier
READ FULL STORY
Close
OPD registration timings will be from 8am to 11am, though online registration will also continue. (File photo)
OPD registration timings will be from 8am to 11am, though online registration will also continue. (File photo)
chandigarh news

GMCH: Walk-in OPDs begin for Chandigarh residents

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:27 AM IST
Each patient visiting OPDs will have to undergo rapid antigen test, and attendants will be allowed to accompany them depending upon the medical condition
READ FULL STORY
Close
The special court of Central Bureau of Investigation stated that financial fraud is as grave as a murder or rape. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The special court of Central Bureau of Investigation stated that financial fraud is as grave as a murder or rape. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

Banker, bizman get 4-yr jail in loan fraud case in Chandigarh

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:26 AM IST
Stating that financial fraud is as grave as a murder or rape, the special court of Central Bureau of Investigation, Chandigarh, on Monday awarded four-year jail to a former bank official and a businessman in a 3
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parking fee hiked by 20% in Chandigarh
Parking fee hiked by 20% in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Parking fee hiked by 20% in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:10 AM IST
The hike came into force after parking contractors implemented the annual increment as per the agreement signed with MC
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh MC inches towards pan-city garbage collection
Chandigarh MC inches towards pan-city garbage collection
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC inches towards pan-city garbage collection

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:07 AM IST
The Chandigarh municipal corporation on Monday inched closer to taking over door-to-door garbage collection across the city with its General House approving terms of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) to be signed with the cart-based waste lifters
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh Territorial Mahila Congress president Deipa Asdhir Dubey and her husband Mannu Dubey.
Chandigarh Territorial Mahila Congress president Deipa Asdhir Dubey and her husband Mannu Dubey.
chandigarh news

Chandigarh Cong leader’s husband, aides assault tenant, open fire

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Chandigarh Territorial Mahila Congress president tries to mislead police by putting blame on victim and his friends
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.(HT file)
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.(HT file)
chandigarh news

AAP demands resignation of Punjab CM over 'violence' during civic polls

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:55 PM IST
"The polling day on February 14 was a black day for democracy in Punjab," AAP legislator Aman Arora said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP