HC stays criminal proceedings against Delhi BJP leader
The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed proceedings in a criminal case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Delhi unit media in-charge Naveen Kumar Jindal.
The high court also barred the Punjab Police from arresting BJP Mahila Morcha leaderPriti Veekesh Gandhi without giving a seven-day notice. FIRs against both the leaders were registered in Punjab’s Mohali district.
Jindal was booked on April 7 on the complaint of an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporter for allegedly tarnishing party president and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s image by sharing a doctored video.
The BJP leader petitioned in court that he had not made the video and it was already available in public domain. It was also argued that the complaint of defamation was not maintainable and police could not have invoked provisions of the IT Act. “It is a classic case of political mala fide. The police are being misused at the behest of the political party which has recently come to power (in Punjab),” it was claimed.
The bench of justice Vikas Bahl stayed criminal proceedings against Jindal and sought response from the Punjab Police, said senior advocateChetan Mittal, who is the petitioner’s counsel. Detailed orders are awaited.
In another plea, BJP Mahila Morcha in-charge for Maharashtra Priti Veekesh Gandhi had sought quashing of an FIR registered against her on March 17 on the basis of a Twitter post shared by her. Gandhi lives in Mumbai.
It was argued by her lawyers that from the bare reading of the FIR registered for allegedly outraging religious feelings, no offence could be made out and the case had been registered on account of “political considerations”.
The court adjourned the matter to April 27 and asked the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) concerned to remain present on the day. It was ordered that the woman leader should be given seven-day notice if police intend to arrest her, Mittal said. The copy of the judgment is awaited.
Earlier this month, Delhi BJP leader Tejinderpal Singh Bagga had approached high court, seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him in Mohali on allegations of giving statements promoting enmity between different groups and criminal intimidation.
-
Sangrur admn identifies three sites for govt medical college
The Punjab government has initiated the process to set up a medical college in Sangrur. “Chief minister Bhagwant Mann wants to set up a medical college in Sangrur, and we are identifying land for it. We have zeroed in on three suitable sites. Government teams will visit these locations to finalise the site,” said Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal. Punjab has four government medical colleges as of now, in Amritsar, Patiala, Faridkot and Mohali.
-
Punjab Congress chief asks councillors to buck up for Ludhiana MC elections
To gird councillors' loins for the upcoming municipal elections, expected to be held next year, president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Amrinder Singh Raja Warring conducted a meeting with the Congress councillors at mayor Balkar Sandhu's camp office on Wednesday. Working president of PPCC Bharat Bhushan Ashu, former MLAs Surinder Dawar, Sanjay Talwar were also present in the meeting.
-
Ankush Shinde appointed as Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner
Ankush Shinde has been appointed as Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner while Sandeep Karnik is named as joint commissioner of Pune police. Earlier Shinde was special inspector general of police, correctional services, Mumbai. The former Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner, Krishna Prakash, has been transferred to Mumbai where he will be designated special inspector general of police, VIP security, state of Maharashtra. Prakash joined duty as CP of Pimpri-Chinchwad on September 5, 2020.
-
PAU alumnus Zora Singh elected as American Society For Horticultural Science fellow
Punjab Agricultural University alumnus Professor Zora Singh was elected as a fellow of the American Society for Horticultural Science during the 59th Annual Class of Fellows. Singh was selected in recognition of his outstanding contributions to science, profession and industry of horticulture at state, national and international levels. Singh, who did his BSc Agriculture (Honours), MSc and PhD from PAU started his career as an assistant professor at the institute in 1988.
-
MSRTC Pune division increases bus operations, protesting workers resume duties
PUNE The bus operations of the Pune division of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation are getting back on track after a large number of the protesting workers have resumed duties since the last few days. Since the Bombay High Court direction to join till April 15, a total 3,200 workers have joined back out of the total 4,192 workers in the Pune MSRTC division.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics