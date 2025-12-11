Search
HC to hear AAP MLA Mehraj Malik’s plea seeking release on Dec 18

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
Published on: Dec 11, 2025 07:30 am IST

The J&K high court has to hear his habeas corpus petition for final hearing on December 18. Malik remains jailed since September 8 under stringent PSA for allegedly disturbing law and order in Doda district.

Three months on AAP MLA from Doda East, Mehraj Malik, who remains jailed in Kathua jail, has conveyed that he has “immense faith in the judiciary but not in the government”.

AAP spokesperson advocate Appu Singh Slathia, said, “On the last date of hearing, that is, December 4, senior lawyer Rahul Pant, Malik’s counsel, had given all his arguments for Malik before the HC. We were heard extensively for nearly three hours.” Subsequently, we wanted that the case be taken up on December 11 but the senior counsel of the government, advocate Sunil Sethi wasn’t available that day, she added. Consequently, the HC listed the matter for December 18.

Advocate Slathia said that on December 18, the HC will give them 10 to 15 minutes for closing arguments in favour of the AAP MLA. “The counsel for the state will also be heard but we are very positive,” she said.

“It also has to be seen whether the HC announces the verdict on December 18 or reserves its judgement for some other day,” she added. The case was being adjudicated by justice Yusuf Wani. “However, we are positively hoping that the matter will be wrapped up,” she said.

Advocate Slathia, who met AAP MLA in the prison on Tuesday, said that he was absolutely fine.“He told me that he has immense faith in the judiciary but not in the government. He is looking forward to coming out of the prison to serve his people,” she said.

She said though personal secretary of the AAP MLA has been supervising developmental works in Doda East, the constituency definitely suffered in his absence.

“An MLA has to be physically present among his people in the constituency but since he is in jail for the past over three months, his constituency is definitely suffering,” she said.

Meanwhile, escorted by armed policemen, Malik was taken to the GMC, Kathua, in handcuffs for a routine medical check up on Wednesday.

Via habeas corpus petition, Malik has sought quashing of his detention order issued by Doda district magistrate under Section 8 of J&K Public Safety Act, 1978.

Malik was booked on the basis of his involvement in 18 FIRs and 16 daily diary reports filed in various police stations of J&K.

