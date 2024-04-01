 Head constable among 4 booked for misbehaving, threatening woman in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Head constable among 4 booked for misbehaving, threatening woman in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 01, 2024 10:53 PM IST

“The accused was reportedly under the influence of liquor, turned up near the stage and started misbehaving with me; he forced me to come down from the stage to dance with him and his friends,” alleged the complainant

After a video of a wedding guest abusing and assaulting an orchestra dancer went viral on social media, an FIR has been lodged against a police personnel and his three aides on Monday. In the video the woman was seen retaliating.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the orchestra dancer of Dhandra road, Ludhiana. (HT File Photo)

The incident held during a function at a marriage palace in Samrala. The accused has been identified as head constable Jagroop Singh of Ranva village, Samrala. He is deputed as a gunman with an assistant commissioner of police (ACP), posted at Police Commissionerate Ludhiana. The aides are yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the orchestra dancer of Dhandra road, Ludhiana.

The complainant said she went to perform in a wedding at Gill Palace in Samrala recently. The accused was present there as a guest.

“The accused was reportedly under the influence of liquor, turned up near the stage and started misbehaving with me. He forced me to come down from the stage to dance with him and his friends,” alleged the complainant.

“When I refused , he started abusing me and tried to pull me down from the stage. On objection, he hurled a glass at me, however I escaped unhurt. Other guests and orchestra group members intervened. After the function was over, I filed a complaint,” she added. The accused reportedly threatened her that he is a reader to DSP and will implicate her in a false case.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP Samrala) Tarlochan Singh said that after investigation, an FIR has been lodged under Section 294 (obscene act in any public place), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code against the accused and his three aides, who are yet to be identified. The hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

