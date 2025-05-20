Head granthi denies army statement on air defence guns at Golden Temple

Golden Temple head granthi (priest) Giani Raghbir Singh on Tuesday refuted the statement of Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D’Cunha, the army’s in-charge of air defence, that he had permitted the deployment of air defence guns in the shrine complex to counter potential drone and missile threats from Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Devotees paying obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar. Head granthi Giani Raghbir Singh, who is a former Akal Takht jathedar, said: “The SGPC cooperated with the government in implementing the blackout at Sri Harmandar Sahib during Operation Sindoor, but such claims (by the generals) are shockingly untrue.” (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

In an exclusive interview with ANI on Monday, Lieutenant General D’Cunha had said, “It was very nice that the head granthi of the Golden Temple allowed us to deploy our guns.” He said the unprecedented cooperation from the Golden Temple authorities came after they were briefed on the gravity of the threat, following which Indian Army guns were deployed. Prior to him, Major General Kartik C Seshadri, the general officer commanding (GOC), 15 Infantry Division, said that Golden Temple was targeted by Pakistan forces with missiles and drones and India’s air defence system had successfully intercepted and destroyed them to protect the shrine.

Terming the statements “propaganda”, Giani Raghbir Singh said, “I was not contacted by any army officer. There was no communication on any gun deployment, nor did any such incident occur at Sri Darbar Sahib. I was on leave in the US for 22 days. I went on April 24 and returned on May 14. The conflict started after I left and ended before I returned. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee should probe the army’s claims and take departmental action if any SGPC member is found involved in this matter.”

Interacting with the media in Amritsar, Giani Raghbir Singh, who is a former Akal Takht jathedar, said: “The SGPC cooperated with the government in implementing the blackout at Sri Harmandar Sahib, but such claims (by the generals) are shockingly untrue.”

In an official statement by the SGPC, additional head granthi Giani Amarjit Singh, who was officiating in Giani Raghbir Singh’s absence, clarified that the Sri Harmandar Sahib management had cooperated with the district administration’s guidelines on the blackout by switching off exterior lights of the complex for the specified period. However, lights at locations where the maryada (religious code of conduct) is observed, were kept on, and the sanctity the place was maintained.

He denied granting any permission to the army and reiterated there was no such deployment at the shrine. Despite the border tension, he said, the religious code of conduct was followed.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said no army officer contacted him and neither was any air defence gun put up at the shrine. He said even during the blackout, devotees continued to do sewa (voluntary service) at Sri Harmandar Sahib and had any such event occurred, the sangat (followers) would have certainly noticed it.

Dhami acknowledged the commendable role played by the armed forces in protecting the country under Operation Sindoor.

Responding to media queries, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said, “What has been said (by the generals) does not seem to have happened.”