Health dept busts illegal scan centre in Ludhiana

Ludhiana A medical practitioner, who was running an illegal scan centre in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar at Mundian Kalan, Ludhiana, suffered a fracture in his leg in a bid to escape after a team of the health department conducted a raid on Monday night.

The accused also threw the portable ultrasound machine from the roof of his clinic before jumping off.

The health department officials nabbed Rakesh Kumar and rushed him to the civil hospital. The officials also seized the ultrasound machine.

Civil surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh said they received information that the accused was running an illegal scan centre and conducting sex-determination tests.

He said the medical practitioner was arrested in 2020 too under same charges.