close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Health dept busts illegal scan centre in Ludhiana

Health dept busts illegal scan centre in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 23, 2024 08:24 AM IST

A medical practitioner, who was running an illegal scan centre in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar at Mundian Kalan, Ludhiana, suffered a fracture in his leg in a bid to escape after a team of the health department conducted a raid on Monday night

Ludhiana

A medical practitioner, who was running an illegal scan centre in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar at Mundian Kalan, Ludhiana, suffered a fracture in his leg in a bid to escape after a team of the health department conducted a raid on Monday night.
A medical practitioner, who was running an illegal scan centre in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar at Mundian Kalan, Ludhiana, suffered a fracture in his leg in a bid to escape after a team of the health department conducted a raid on Monday night.

A medical practitioner, who was running an illegal scan centre in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar at Mundian Kalan, Ludhiana, suffered a fracture in his leg in a bid to escape after a team of the health department conducted a raid on Monday night.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The accused also threw the portable ultrasound machine from the roof of his clinic before jumping off.

The health department officials nabbed Rakesh Kumar and rushed him to the civil hospital. The officials also seized the ultrasound machine.

Civil surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh said they received information that the accused was running an illegal scan centre and conducting sex-determination tests.

He said the medical practitioner was arrested in 2020 too under same charges.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On