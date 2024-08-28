Health minister, Fatehabad MLA get notice for poll code violation

The Hisar returning officer on Tuesday sent a show-cause notice to Haryana health minister Kamal Gupta and BJP’s Fatehabad MLA Dura Ram for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. On August 24, the Ambala returning officer had issued a show-cause notice to transport minister Aseem Goel for “distribution of bags, bearing his picture, which contained watches and clothes”.

In the notice, the returning officer mentioned a religious programme that was organised at the Bishnoi temple in Hisar on Monday where chief minister Nayab Singh Saini was the chief guest.

“During the religious programme, prima facie it appears that you (Gupta and Dura Ram) have violated the model code of conduct by organising an event at a religious place which can’t be used for election propaganda. You are directed to submit your reply within an hour,” the returning officer added.

