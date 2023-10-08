Hearing in Sippy Sidhu murder case deferred till October 20

The special CBI court hearing the Sippy Sidhu murder case has deferred the matter till October 20 with directions to the probe agency to strictly comply with the Punjab and Haryana high court’s October 4 order within the given timeframe. National-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, was shot dead at a park in Sector 27, Chandigarh, on September 20, 2015. (HT)

On October 4, the high court had directed CBI to provide probe documents as sought by Kalyani Singh, the prime accused in the murder case, within two weeks.

National-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, was shot dead at a park in Sector 27 on September 20, 2015. His family has maintained that Kalyani, daughter of a former Punjab and Haryana high court judge justice Sabina (retd), killed him as they had turned down her marriage proposal.

The case was initially probed by the Chandigarh Police, but in 2016, it was transferred to CBI. The central agency had at one point of time also filed an “untraced” report. But in June 2022, she was arrested by CBI and later charged with murder. Since September 2022, Kalyani has been out on bail.

On Saturday, the murder case came up before the court of special CBI judge Jagjit Singh, where CBI filed an application to intimate about the special leave petition pending before the Supreme Court against HC’s May 8 order, when the agency was first directed to supply probe documents to Kalyani.

The application included HC’s October 4 order, wherein CBI was directed to comply with the May 8 order within two weeks. “In view of the said order passed by the high court, CBI is directed to strictly comply with it within the time frame granted,” the court ordered, while deferring the case till October 20 for compliance.

