Heatwave sweeps Himachal, Una sizzles at 44.2°C

Una in Himachal Pradesh recorded the highest maximum temperature of 44.2°C on Tuesday, as several stations across the hill state continued to report above normal temperatures. In the capital city Shimla, the maximum temperature reached 29.5°C, which is 4 degrees above normal. (File)

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office, the average maximum temperature in the state remained above normal on Tuesday. After Una, Neri in Hamirpur district recorded a maximum temperature of 43.3°C, followed by 40.8°C in Bilaspur.

Kangra and Mandi each recorded a maximum temperature of 40°C. Several popular hill stations, including Manali and Shimla, are witnessing temperatures significantly above normal. On Tuesday, Manali recorded a maximum temperature of 31.2°C which was 5 degrees above normal.

In the capital city Shimla, the maximum temperature reached 29.5°C, which is 4 degrees above normal. While Bhuntar in Kullu district recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6°C (5.8 degrees above normal), Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a maximum temperature of 27.8 °C (4.9 degrees above normal).

The MeT department officials said that dry weather is expected to prevail across all districts of the state till June 12. However, light rainfall is likely at isolated places over the state on June 13 and 14, and light to moderate rainfall is expected at few places over the state on June 15 and 16.

The weather office said that the maximum temperatures are very likely to rise by about 3 degrees and minimum temperatures are expected to rise by about 2 degrees over some parts of the state during the next 3 days.