High drama over ‘acting’ Speaker at Haryana assembly inaugural session

The inaugural sitting of the newly elected Haryana assembly began with unexpected drama on Friday when Congress members objected to Raghuvir Singh Kadian being addressed as acting instead of pro-tem Speaker. The inaugural sitting of the newly elected Haryana assembly began with unexpected drama on Friday when Congress members objected to Raghuvir Singh Kadian (in pic) being addressed as acting instead of pro-tem Speaker. (HT file photo)

Bharat Bhushan Batra of the Congress voiced his disapproval to addressing Kadian, 80, the senior most member of the House and seven-time party MLA, as acting Speaker. Instead, Batra said, Kadian should be called pro-tem Speaker. He argued that the term pro-tem holds constitutional significance, emphasising its temporary and specific role until the Speaker of the assembly is elected. “Addressing him (Kadian) acting Speaker is not only erroneous but also an insult to the legislature,” Batra said.

He was backed by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who said the term acting Speaker reflected a lack of attention to procedural accuracy. “Referring to you as acting Speaker instead of pro-tem Speaker is an insult to the Chair,” Hooda said, demanding the clerical error be rectified.

In response, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the term acting Speaker had been used both in the 2005 and 2009 inaugural sessions. Aiming to defuse the issue, Saini indicated that the choice of words was neither unprecedented nor incorrect by past standards.

“If the illegality was committed once it does not mean that it should be continued,” Batra replied.

On the other hand, Hooda argued that if incorrect terminology was used in 2009 it should have been pointed out then.

Kadian also endorsed the contentions of Batra and Hooda. “The term pro-tem means the Speaker for the day, while acting Speaker means something else,” he said.

Despite Saini’s defence, the session continued amid arguments as Congress members maintained that adhering to accurate terms is critical for the assembly’s dignity.

Finally, Saini said that correction will be carried out in the records.

At this Kadian, who is a former Speaker, said: “The sense of the House is approved.”

The faceoff highlights the deep-seated rivalry between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in the Haryana House. It is an indicator of the confrontational path both parties are likely to take as the state’s newly elected government prepares to navigate its legislative agenda.