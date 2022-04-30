Himachal amends industrial policy, to provide more incentives
The Himachal Pradesh government has amended the industrial policy in the state to provide new incentives to the industries. “The government has made important changes in the State Industrial Policy, 2019,” said a government spokesman here today.
He said the state government had notified the Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy, 2019 on August 16, 2019, to provide incentives, concessions and facilities for the promotion of investment in the state. Major incentives include 50 per cent subsidy towards the cost of detailed project report, 3 per cent interest subvention, 50 per cent assistance for transportation of plant and machinery, 3.5 per cent transport subsidy, 50 per cent assistance for quality certification, 25 per cent assistance for setting up of effluent treatment plant, 50-90 per cent net SGST reimbursement etc. for MSME, large and anchor enterprises.
He said on the basis of demand raised by industrialists and field offices, the state government today made some major changes in the state industrial policy. It redefined anchor enterprises as the first industrial enterprise in a notified industrial area or the first such unit outside an industrial area in a particular development block of a district with a minimum fixed capital investment.
Enterprises with a minimum fixed capital investment of ₹200 crore and employing a minimum of 200 bona fide Himachalis would fall under Category A. Enterprises with a minimum fixed capital investment of ₹150 crore and employing minimum 150 bona fide Himachalis would fall under Category B.
Enterprises with a minimum fixed capital investment of ₹100 crore and employing a minimum of 100 bona fide Himachalis would fall under Category C.
He said that cost accountants were also included in the definition of consultant.
The spokesperson said that new development blocks Naina Devi Ji, Bali Chowki, Dhanotu, Nihri, Churag, Totu, Kupvi, Kothkhai, Tilordhar were added in category B areas of the state. Skill development centre, health infrastructure, hospital, common effluent treatment plant, sewage treatment plant, distribution of universally designed, consumer products and accessories for general use of persons with disabilities are also included in the list of specified categories of service activities, he added.
Ludhiana: Man booked for blackmailing, molesting sister’s friend
Division Number 7 police have booked a Puneet Nagar resident for allegedly blackmailing and molesting a friend of his sister. The victim also alleged that the accused was forcing her to marry him and when she turned down his proposal, he assaulted her sexually. The complainant, a 21-year-old woman, told the police that the accused is the brother of one of her friends, whose house she used to visit often.
54-year-old hut in celebratory firing in Mehrauli, son held
A 54-year-old woman was injured in the head allegedly after being shot by Santosh's son during celebratory firing in South Delhi's Mehrauli early Thursday. Police said they have arrested two persons, including her an engineer who works in Bhopal (identified by his first name), son Piyush. Her condition is said to be critical. When police reached the spot, they were informed that Santosh was unconscious and unresponsive, and, therefore, unfit to give a statement.
Woman’s purse snatched in Mohali
Mohali A bike-borne man snatched a woman's purse when The victim, Manpreet Kaur, was returning from a market in Phase 3A on Friday. The victim, Manpreet Kaur, was walking home on foot around 9pm when the snatching took place. Her purse contained cash, important documents, credit and debit cards. The woman raised the alarm, but the accused fled towards Hotel Cama. Police are scanning CCTV footage and are in the process of filing an FIR.
HPPERC to organise mega job fair on May 6 at Bahra University
The Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission will organise a second mega job fair for all the higher education institutions, universities and colleges of Himachal Pradesh on May 6. The venue of this job fair would be Bahra University, Waknaghat. The first mega job fair was conducted at Jaypee University of Information Technology, Waknaghat, on November 25, 2021. The range of the packages would vary from 3 to 6 LPA.
Chandigarh airport traffic in-charge held for accepting ₹500 bribe
In the second such arrest within a week, the Mohali police on Friday arrested a traffic in-charge at the Chandigarh International Airport for accepting a bribe of ₹500. The accused, identified as assistant-sub-inspector (ASI) Avtar Singh, was nabbed following a complaint to the anti-corruption helpline, recently launched by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
