Himachal assembly winter session set to be stormy as Opposition readies ammo

The winter session of the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly is expected to be a stormy one, with the Opposition gearing up to corner the Congress government on several issues, including law and order and the deferring of panchayat elections. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu being welcomed during his visit to Dharamshala ahead of the legislative assembly’s winter session on Tuesday. (HTPhoto)

The tenth session of the 14th legislative assembly will begin on Wednesday at Tapovan in Dharamshala and will conclude on December 5. Opposition leaders have already intensified their criticism of the government over the delay in holding panchayat polls. The ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in the state is also likely to be raised by the opposition.

In addition, the Opposition is expected to raise the issue of disaster and the state’s response to recent calamities during the session. BJP leader and Sullah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar said, “There are several issues the Opposition will raise during the assembly session. The state government has failed to do anything for the families affected by the recent disasters. The delay in holding panchayat polls is a clear violation of people’s rights. In a democracy, panchayat elections are crucial for ensuring grassroots participation. Moreover, we have witnessed a steady deterioration in the law and order situation in the state.”

The state government, citing “extensive damage to both private and government properties in the districts” as well as to roads during monsoon, in October, had told the state election commission to postpone the panchayat and local bodies elections in the state “till things improve on the ground.”

Meanwhile, the Himachal BJP has announced a large-scale protest on December 4 at Dharamshala’s Zorawar Stadium, marking three years of the Congress government’s tenure.

Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, on Tuesday, said, “A total of 8 sittings will be held in this session. In this calendar year, with 15 sittings in the budget session, 12 in the monsoon session, and 8 sittings in the winter session, we will be able to complete a total of 35 sittings.”

Ahead of the assembly session, Congress also held its legislative party meeting, presided over by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Tuesday evening.

All-party meeting called

Pathania said that to ensure that the session continues without delay, he has called a meeting of the main leaders of both the parties at 10:15 am on Wednesday before the commencement of the session, in which the parliamentary affairs minister, Leader of the Opposition, deputy chief whip of the Himachal Pradesh Government and the chief whip of the BJP legislative party will also participate.

He said that a total of 744 questions have been received from the members, of which 604 are starred questions and 140 are unstarred questions. In addition, 11 notices were received under Rule 62, 4 notices under Rule 63, 7 notices under Rule 101, 16 notices under Rule 130, and 1 notice under Rule 324 from the members.