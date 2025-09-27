Himachal: CBOs to get performance-based incentives for ensuring survival of saplings

The state government has launched the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana, a community-based afforestation scheme, with an outlay of ₹100 crore aimed at increasing green cover while generating employment and strengthening the rural economy vis-à-vis making a stride in making “Green and Clean Himachal” by 2027. A dedicated portal will be used for geo-tagging plantations and real-time monitoring and all payments will be made electronically to the CBOs’ bank accounts, ensuring transparency and accountability. (File)

The scheme marks a major shift from traditional plantation models to a community driven approach, involving local groups such as Mahila Mandals, Yuvak Mandals, Self Help Groups and other registered Community-Based Organizations (CBOs). These groups will play a pivotal role in both plantation and maintenance activities in degraded forest areas. To enhance forest cover, the scheme is expected to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for thousands of rural residents across the state. The Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana is a visionary step by the state government that addresses climate resilience, ecological health and economic upliftment of rural communities, all at once.

Each participating CBO will be assigned up to 5 hectares of barren or degraded forest land. The forest department will supply quality planting material from departmental nurseries and will ensure regular monitoring and evaluation of plantation success. To support this work, each CBO will receive up to ₹1.20 lakh per hectare or proportionate amount as per land parcel. For areas smaller than one hectare, funds will be released proportionately. Additionally, a performance-based incentive of ₹1.20 lakh per hectare will be provided based on verified survival rate of planted saplings.

A dedicated portal will be used for geo-tagging plantations and real-time monitoring and all payments will be made electronically to the CBOs’ bank accounts, ensuring transparency and accountability. The spokesperson said that the scheme not only aims to improve ecosystem services such as carbon sequestration, water conservation and soil stabilization, but also to revitalize the rural economy by generating sustainable livelihoods.

Himachal has seen worst of disasters since 2023 and the Yojna would go a long way in increasing the forest cover in times to come strengthening the fragile economy of the State, stated an official spokesperson.