Himachal CM announces new sub-tehsil in Loharghat

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that the present state government was committed to providing quality facilities to people in all sectors, including education, health and roads. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during public meeting at Arki in Solan district on Sunday. (HT Photo)

He was addressing a public meeting at Loharghat in the remote gram panchayat Kyar Kaneta of the Arki Assembly constituency at Solan district on Sunday. CM Sukhu also announced the opening of a sub-tehsil in Loharghat fulfilling a long-standing demand of the local residents.

Sukhu said that the state government was making infrastructural and other necessary improvements in primary sectors such as roads, education and health in the state. The state government was ensuring that all schools in the state were equipped with all the necessary and basic facilities.

He said that ₹600 crore would be spent on constructing school buildings in the next three years. In the health sector the infrastructure would be strengthened at medical colleges and district hospitals besides modern technology would be incorporated to expand facilities.

The CM said that for the state government the objective of “Vyavastha Parivartan” was to make the state self-reliant and to provide citizens with opportunities to lead a life of dignity and respect. He said that to achieve these goals the government was introducing and implementing new schemes and the existing ones were being improved periodically.

Sukhu said that for promoting natural farming the government was purchasing naturally grown maize at ₹30 per kg and wheat at ₹40 per kg. So far, 398 metric tonnes of maize have been procured. He urged farmers to adopt natural farming and register to sell their produce. He said that the government has made a historic increase in milk purchase prices.