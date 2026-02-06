Himachal CM calls special assembly session on Feb 17 over stopped central grants

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday announced a special session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly on February 17 to deliberate on the state’s deepening fiscal crisis following the Centre’s discontinuation of the revenue deficit grant (RDG). Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday announced a special session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly on February 17 to deliberate on the state’s deepening fiscal crisis following the Centre’s discontinuation of the revenue deficit grant (RDG). (File photo)

Asserting that the state faces an annual loss of ₹10,000 crore, the chief minister labelled February 1 a “black day” and claimed that this is the first time that Himachal’s RDG has been stopped.

The chief minister said that the session aims to inform the public about the actual financial assistance received from the Centre over the past decade.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Sukhu dismissed BJP’s allegations regarding the non-release of MLA local area development funds. He argued that the BJP’s demand for these funds was contradictory while they allegedly supported the withholding of central grants. Sukhu maintained that the MLA and discretionary funds would be restored once the state’s financial health improves, adding that the current crunch is a direct result of central apathy.

Challenging the BJP leadership to move beyond political rhetoric, Sukhu urged opposition leaders to accompany him to Delhi to advocate for the state’s interests. He noted that while the state government had strongly presented its case before the 16th Finance Commission and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he is willing to approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi if it ensures the restoration of the RDG.

Accusing BJP legislators of spreading misinformation instead of putting forward facts, the CM called for bipartisan cooperation to secure the state’s economic future.