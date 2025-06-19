Himachal CM inaugurates bus stand in Theog, fruit and vegetable market at Shilaru

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed bus stand at Theog, built at a cost of ₹14.84 crore, and the APMC Fruit and Vegetable Market Complex at Shilaru, constructed at a cost of ₹23 crore. Himachal chief minsiter Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

Addressing public gathering, the CM said that the bus stand project, which had been pending for the last 12 years, has now been completed and dedicated to the people. The facility is equipped with all basic amenities for passengers and HRTC staff. He also announced that a shopping complex will be constructed at the site of the old bus stand with government funding.

The CM said that the newly inaugurated fruit and vegetable market complex would provide a reliable platform to local farmers and horticulturists to get fair prices for their produce, saving both time and money.

To further benefit local fruit growers, he said that work on a ₹26 crore winery at Parala Market would commence soon. He also assured that sufficient funds would be made available for the construction of the Mini Secretariat at Theog and announced the opening of a new HRTC sub-depot and workshop in the area. “As I hold the finance portfolio, I assure equal and balanced development across all regions of the state,” he said.

Sukhu said the state has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restrict apple imports in order to safeguard the interests of local farmers. “We are raising the voice of the farming community at every forum,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said Theog has consistently elected capable leaders and holds a place of importance in the state. He informed that ₹255 crore has already been spent on the Kurpan Water Supply Scheme, with the remaining ₹45 crore now available for its completion. He assured that pending sewerage works in Theog would also be completed soon.