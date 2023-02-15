Himachal CM intervenes again to break deadlock between truckers, cement company

The eighth round of talks between representatives of Adani Group, protesting truck unions and the Himachal government also failed to end the 62-day-old impasse over freight rates.

During the meeting that took place at the Himachal Pradesh secretariat on Sunday, which was attended by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the truck unions insisted on the government fixing the freight rates higher than the existing ones, while the Adani Group rejected the figures offered by truckers.

Before the Sunday’s meeting that lasted for nearly five hours, Sukhu had also met truckers and representatives of the cement companies last evening after returning from Goa.

“The state government is committed to protecting the rights of truck operators of Himachal and the deadlock will be resolved in a way that none of the parties suffers any losses,” the chief minister had said on Saturday. Stressing on ending the impasse, he had said that both sides should resolve this issue amicably.

Industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, meanwhile, also convened a separate meeting with truckers and representatives of Adani Group, which owns the two cement plants in Bilaspur and Solan.

The truck unions have asked the government to notify the rate at ₹10.7/kilometre per tonne for the transportation of cement manufactured at the two cement factories, while the Adani Group agreed to a minimum freight of ₹9.6 and ₹10 on the higher sides.

“We are seeking ₹10.7 per tonne per kilometre freight rate for a single-axle truck and ₹8.5 for multi-axle and won’t accept anything less than that,” said Ramesh Sharma, a representative of Baghal Land Loser Society.

He also demanded from the state government to immediately notify the rates.

“Families of the truckers have been hit hard due to closure of the cement plants and the government should resolve the issue at the earliest. Before Adani Group took over the cement plants last year, the previous management would pay ₹11.4 freight rate and was still logging profit,” he added.

“The rates discussed at the meeting were not acceptable to both the sides. We can say that the talks remained inconclusive,” said Chauhan.

At present, the transportation rate per quintal for cement is ₹10.58 per kilometre in hilly areas and ₹5.38 in the plains.

The truck unions and company officials have held a several rounds of meeting after the impasse, but both have voiced “substantive” differences.

The company had initially offered ₹6 for the transportation of cement in the hills. The state government wants the company to bring down the cost of cement in Himachal. The transportation cost of cement is more in Barmana in Bilaspur at ₹11. 20/km per tonne.

As per reports, the state government had been losing ₹60 to ₹80 crore daily ever since the plants were been shut down on account of electricity, VAT and GST charges.

The Adani Group had on December 14 indefinitely suspended operations at its two cement plants -- ACC in Barmana and Ambuja in Darlaghat -- after dispute with truck unions over freight rates which has created a livelihood crisis for thousands of families.

The Adani Group management has blamed the transporters for controlling all operational decisions related to the transportation of material.

It has stated that their “unbridled control without authority or accountability” is resulting in inefficiencies.

However, the truck unions have alleged that Adani Group wants them to agree to rates which are not viable.

There are nearly 6,500 trucks engaged at both the cement plants.

