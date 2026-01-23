Himachal CM Sukhu, LoP Jai Ram trade barbs

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, who were both in Kangra on Thursday, attacked each other in a fierce war of words. Sukhu during his visit to Sulah assembly constituency in Kangra on Thursday, directed harsh words at Thakur. (HT photo)

Sukhu during his visit to Sulah assembly constituency in Kangra on Thursday, directed harsh words at Thakur, alleging that “after buying Congress MLAs”, he had become overconfident and also got independent MLAs to resign, a first in the country.

He accused the BJP of horse-trading during the 2024 Rajya Sabha elections with the help of “its wealth”, and said the BJP will have to face defeat once again because it was divided into five factions.

Thakur, while addressing mediapersons in Dharamshala, said Sukhu appeared to be under stress and facing difficulties. He remarked that during a recent speech, the CM mistakenly referred to a chairman as a minister, reflecting his “confused mind”.

“We are seeing on a daily basis the manner in which decisions are being taken, and we are also witnessing the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. In terms of governance, Himachal Pradesh has never seen such a ‘tamasha’,” Thakur said.

He alleged that the Congress government had achieved “zero development” over the past three years and had instead spent the entire tenure blaming the previous BJP government. “The public image of the Congress government public has tarnished. If elections were to be held today, they would face a big defeat,” he said.

Thakur further claimed that whenever Rajya Sabha elections approached, the Congress became nervous and internal infighting intensified.