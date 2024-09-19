Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu criticises Ravneet Bittu’s remark on Rahul Gandhi

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday criticised Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu for allegedly calling leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi the “number one terrorist of the country”. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

“In my personal capacity and on behalf of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, I strongly denounce the unconstitutional language used against Rahul Gandhi,” remarked the CM.

CM Sukhu said that minister of state in Union government Ravneet Bittu had all praise for Rahul Gandhi when he was the Member of Parliament from Congress, but now he has compromised all his moral values in pursuit of power.

“Bittu was concentrating on his image and position in BJP and to secure his berth in Rajya Sabha ignoring public welfare. Every political entity in a democracy has the right to agree or disagree but it is essential that dignity and respect is maintained in political discourse,” he said.

Sukhu, while talking to the media, said, “Rahul Gandhi undertook ‘padyatra’ for thousands of km not to get some position but to raise issues of the common people and save democracy,” he said, adding that Rahul Gandhi had today become the voice of the common people and the BJP was rattled by his rising popularity.

Congress leader Ajay Maken filed a police complaint on Wednesday against Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu. “Minister of state for railways Ravneet Bittu on September 15, while speaking publicly to media, called the leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi as the ‘number one terrorist of the country. Bittu deliberately made statement to provoke public hatred and outrage against Gandhi, with the aim to incite violence and breach of peace. The said statement was widely publicised on TV channels and social media,” Maken mentioned in the complaint.

Meanwhile, Sukhu also condemned the derogatory and inappropriate remarks used by Shivsena leaders against the leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He said that such utterances do not contribute to strengthening the democratic set up and the BJP High Command must intervene and pull the reins of those outspoken leaders for such irresponsible remarks.