Himachal CM: Two of 4 who attacked ex-MLA Bumber identified

The police have identified two of the four men who had allegedly fired at former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed the state assembly on Tuesday. He said three persons, including the driver of the vehicle used in the crime, were arrested. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in state assembly. (ANI)

He said the accused were identified by the police as Aman and Sagar, both hailing from Rohtak district of Haryana. They are yet to be arrested. Bumber and his personal security officer (PSO) Sanjeev Kumar had sustained injuries after four men fired multiple gunshots at his house in Bilaspur when he was celebrating Holi with his supporters.

“Both Thakur and his PSO are out of danger and are undergoing treatment at IGMC-Shimla and AIIMS-Bilaspur, respectively,” said the CM while adding that the forensic team has collected samples from the spot. The vehicle used in crime has also been seized, he added.

According to the CM, the CCTV footage of the accused have been shared with the Haryana police. Police teams have been sent to the neighbouring states.

Those arrested are driver of the vehicle Ritesh (24), Rohit Kumar (29) and Manjeet Singh (33). They were sent to four-day police custody till March 19. All three are from Bilaspur district.

“Strict action would be taken against the accused. Prevention of Continuing Unlawful Activity and Control of Organised Crime Bill-2025 will be introduced in the House to ensure that such incidents do not take place in the future”, the CM said.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said gang war in the state was unfortunate. He asked the chief minister to restrain the former MLA from making allegations. Sukhu replied he would talk to Bumber Thakur at a personal level. Bumber Thakur had on Saturday alleged that a local BJP MLA from Bilaspur is protecting ‘chitta’ smugglers who attacked him.

Body of missing chief engineer found

The body of the missing chief engineer of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), Vimal Negi, was recovered from Bhakra Dam in Bilaspur on Tuesday. The police fished out the body after getting information from fishermen. Senior police official said local residents had found Vimal’s driving licence on the body. Negi had been missing since March 10. The family stated he may have been under work pressure due to which he was mentally disturbed.

CM Sukhu expressed grief over the death. “Negi’s services to the state will always be remembered,” he said.

Jai Ram Thakur, expressing grief, demanded a probe. “The family has accused senior officials of putting pressure on him,” he said.