Himachal: Credit war over construction of Atal Tunnel erupts again
With the political parties gearing up for the Himachal assembly elections, a ‘credit war’ has once again erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress over the construction of a tunnel beneath the 13,058ft high Rohtang Pass.
The Congress has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the country over the construction of the Rohtang tunnel, which was later rechristened as Atal Tunnel. HP Congress chief Pratibha Singh in a statement said that the BJP was wrongly taking credit for the construction of the tunnel built at an estimated cost of ₹3,200 crore. She urged the government to restore the foundation plaque laid by Sonia Gandhi.
“PM Modi is making an unsuccessful attempt to mislead the people of the country. Sonia Gandhi laid the foundation stone of the tunnel on June 23, 2010,” she said, adding that it was unfortunate that the names of leaders like Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi, who played important role in the construction of this tunnel, were not even being referred.
“By removing the foundation stone laid by Sonia Gandhi, the BJP government at the Centre and the state has shown its petty mentality. People living in the tribal area of Lahaul and Spiti as well as the entire state are well aware of this fact,” she added. The Congress also released the pictures of Sonia Gandhi’s foundation stone with former chief ministers Virbhadra Singh and Prem Kumar Dhumal also visible.
“The government should restore the foundation stone at the same place so that the country can get the true facts about the history of this tunnel and its construction,” Pratibha said, adding that if the government does not restore the plaque, then the Congress will do it when it forms the government.
Meanwhile, the BJP refuted the charges of taking the entire credit for the tunnel construction. “The entire world knows that the work on the tunnel started after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed power,” said urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj.
“The work on the tunnel was initiated during the NDA regime and the credit for the work will go to the central government that released funds for the construction of the tunnel,” he added.
A similar war of credit had erupted ahead of Mandi Lok Sabha bypoll when the Congress threatened to launch an agitation. However, after repeated statements by the then PCC chief Kuldeep Rathore, Kullu police had said that the plaque was in the safe custody of the agency that executed the work. Lahaul and Spiti Congress committee had even filed a complaint with the police.
The police had issued the clarification after the state Congress alleged that the foundation stone laid by Sonia Gandhi for the tunnel over a decade ago had been removed before its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3, 2020.
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, after whom the tunnel has been named, had announced the project during a public meeting at Lahaul and Spiti’s Keylong in June 2000. Vajpayee had laid the foundation stone for an approach road to the tunnel in 2002.
LMC to charge vehicles parked by roadside, hikes fees for mobile food vans
Lucknow Municipal Corporation has decided to levy an annual charge for such commercial establishments, whose employees use public roads for parking vehicles. Scrap dealers and travel agencies, would also be charged. The municipal corporation has increased annual vending fees for mobile food van operators, though fees for street vendors remains unchanged. The proposals have been approved by the LMC house. License fee will also be charged from those running a travel agency.
Students should appear for second session of JEE mains, say Pune experts
After the result of JEE session 1 mains on Monday, many aspirants have started their preparation for the second session which is scheduled from July 21 to July 30. Director at IITian's Prashikshan kendra, Durgesh Mangeshkar added that on August 10, the final cut off will be declared. Admin Head at Bakliwal Tutorials, Sanidhya Jhawar said that students who appeared for JEE main-1 should definitely appear in JEE main-2 as well.
GIPE, Yashada design PG course in public policy for state govt staff
For the first time, government's Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (Yashada) and Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics have designed a specialised course on public policy for government officials. The 93-year-old institution and Yashada have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to carry out academic and research initiatives. In their first step towards collaboration, they have planned a one-year post graduate diploma course on public policy aimed at training mid-career civil services officers.
Punjab police firing cases: Trial court seeks status reports within fortnight
A trial court in Faridkot on Tuesday directed the two Punjab Police special investigation teams (SITs) probing the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing incidents to submit their status reports within a fortnight. Two Sikh protesters — Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district — were killed on October 14, 2015, after police resorted to firing to disperse those protesting against a sacrilege incident.
Automobile dealers to issue e-RCs for new vehicles in Punjab
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched a new service for issuance of e-registration certificates (e-RCs) of new vehicles through automobile dealers in the state. Mann, while launching the citizen-centric service, said it will provide a huge reprieve to Punjabi residents desirous of buying new vehicles and enable them to get the delivery of smart registration certificate at their doorsteps.
