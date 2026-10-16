Himachal deploys early warning system at 4,100-metre-high Geepang Gath Glacier

In wake of the looming threat of glacial lake outburst, Himachal Pradesh has achieved a significant milestone in strengthening disaster preparedness with the successful field implementation of a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) early warning system at Geepang Gath Glacier, located at an altitude of approximately 4,100 metres. The Geepang Gath initiative is expected to contribute to the development of a comprehensive GLOF monitoring and early warning network across Himachal Pradesh. (HT Photo for representation)

The Geepang Gath Glacier is located in the Chandra River basin of the western Himalayas in Lahaul and Spiti district.

Special secretary, disaster management, Pushpendra Rana, said the initiative marked an important step towards shifting from reactive disaster response to proactive, science-based risk monitoring and early warning mechanisms in the Himalayan region.

He said the deployment of monitoring equipment in the challenging high-altitude terrain and harsh weather conditions reflected the commitment and coordinated efforts of scientific institutions, technical experts, district administration, disaster response teams and field personnel.

Rana emphasised that with climate change accelerating glacier retreat and increasing the risks associated with glacial lakes, real-time monitoring and early warning systems had become increasingly important for protecting vulnerable Himalayan communities.

He appreciated the collective efforts of all agencies involved in successfully implementing the system, describing the initiative as a crucial step towards strengthening the state’s capacity to monitor glacial hazards and respond to potential disasters.

The Geepang Gath initiative is expected to contribute to the development of a comprehensive GLOF monitoring and early warning network across Himachal Pradesh. The objective is to ensure that scientific monitoring leads to timely warnings, effective preparedness at the local level and a coordinated response to emerging threats.

Rana said the ultimate priority was to translate technological and scientific advancements into practical disaster management measures to protect human lives, property and livelihoods in the ecologically fragile Himalayan region.