Himachal fancy registration number: FIR against three 1-cr plus bidders

ByPress Trust of India
Mar 02, 2023 01:23 PM IST

The Registering and Licensing Authority of Kotkhai on February 16 received three bids of more than ₹1 crore for the fancy registration number, HP 99-9999

Taking note of three bids of more than 1 crore for a fancy registration number for a two-wheeler, Himachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said a first information report (FIR) would be registered against the three “non-serious” bidders.

The online auction portal has been suspended and the Himachal Pradesh transport department has been asked to register an FIR against the three 1-cr plus bidders so that they face the consequences, state transport minister Mukesh Agnihotri said. (Representational photo)

The Registering and Licensing Authority of Kotkhai on February 16 received three bids of more than 1 crore for the fancy registration number, HP 99-9999.

“The online auction portal has been suspended and the department has been asked to register an FIR against the bidders so that they face the consequences,” said Agnihotri, who is also in charge of the transport department.

He said that changes will be made in the portal, such as depositing the earnest money while making the bid, to eliminate “non-serious” bidders.

The transport department had launched a new number series and invited online bids for fancy numbers. Three persons made bids of more than 1 crore for such numbers which baffled the department.

It was later found that the bidders tried to play with the system.

However, the officials have not ruled out the pressure tactics of the bidder to oust the competitors and said that there is a need for the imposition of penalty in case the bidding money is not deposited.

The reserve price for the bid was 1,000 and 26 participants had bid for the number, transport department officials said.

