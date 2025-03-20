Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal farmers, apple growers protest, seek land regularisation

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Mar 20, 2025 10:42 PM IST

Farmers and apple growers from across Himachal Pradesh converged on Shimla, marched to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly to protest against ongoing evictions and demand land regularization.

Farmers and apple growers from across Himachal Pradesh converged on Shimla, marched to the Himachal Pradesh Assembly to protest against ongoing evictions and demand land regularization.

Himachal Kisan Sabha and Seb Utpadak Sangh stage a protest at Chaura Medan, Shimla, on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/ HT)
Himachal Kisan Sabha and Seb Utpadak Sangh stage a protest at Chaura Medan, Shimla, on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/ HT)

The demonstration, organized by the Himachal Kisan Sabha and Apple Producers Association, saw a massive turnout, with participants carrying banners and placards highlighting their grievances. They held a rally at Ambedkar Chowk, Shimla after a procession from Panchayat Bhawan.

The farmers’ demands included a stay on all evictions until a larger bench is constituted by the Supreme Court to address the complexities of land ownership and forest classifications. They also demanded the rejection of the 1952 notification classifying all wastelands as forests, the provision of land to landless farmers and those affected by natural calamities, and the regularization of nautod land. Further demands included fair compensation for acquired land, resolution of pending land ownership cases, and the provision of livelihood support for roadside vendors.

Former MLA Rakesh Singha, condemned the evictions as illegal, citing Supreme Court rulings that deemed such actions without proper orders and due process as a violation of natural justice. He highlighted the plight of residents whose houses, even those built on Nautod land, were being sealed without proper demarcation.

Kisan Sabha State President Dr Kuldeep Singh Tanwar, criticized the government’s land acquisition practices for development projects, alleging non-compliance with the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The rally concluded with a call for further protests at the sub-division, block, and tehsil levels on April 28, 2025.

Govt to protect farmers from displacement at any cost: CM

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu went to protest site and addressed the rally. He assured the protesters to consider their demands sympathetically. Former MLA Rakesh Singha submitted a memorandum to the CM on behalf of Kisan Sabha.

Sukhu said that ensuring the welfare of farmers and orchardists was the priority of the present state government and would not be displaced under any circumstance.

Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On