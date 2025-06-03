Himachal: Former HP CM’s statue unveiling to be made historic, says Vikramaditya

Public works department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh on Monday said that the programme of unveiling the statue of the late Virbhadra Singh to be held on June 23 will be made historic. The programme of unveiling the statue of the late Virbhadra Singh to be held on June 23. (HT Photo)

Singh said his supporters from Himachal and other states will be invited. Leaders of the All India Congress Committee will also be specially invited to the function.

Presiding over the first general meeting of Raja Virbhadra Singh Foundation in Shimla, Vikramaditya said that this foundation is a non-political one and all people are welcome. He said that rising above politics, most politicians were influenced by his work and still consider him their ideal and source of inspiration.