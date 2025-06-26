Himachal governor releases book on drug awareness

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, released a book titled “Say No to Drugs, Choose a Better Life” at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (HT Photo)

The book, authored and published by Keshav Ram Lothata, director, Manav Kalyan Seva Samiti addresses the issue of drug addiction and aims to promote awareness and positive life choices among youth.

On the occasion, the governor appreciated the efforts of the Samiti and emphasised the need for a collective fight against drugs. He said that drug addiction is one of the most alarming social challenges, and initiatives like this play a crucial role in educating and guiding the younger generation towards a healthy and responsible life.

Established in 1980, the Manav Kalyan Seva Samiti is a prominent non-governmental organisation committed to the upliftment of marginalised and underprivileged sections of society. One of its flagship initiatives is the anti-drug campaign, which aims to create a drug-free society by spreading awareness about the harmful effects of substance abuse and encouraging healthier life choices.

The governor commended the Manav Kalyan Seva Samiti for its decades of selfless service and called upon all sections of society to come forward and support such noble causes.