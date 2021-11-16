Himachal guv calls for more opportunities for specially abled citizens

Specially abled do not need sympathy but more and more opportunities, said HP governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Monday. He was speaking at an event organised by Himachal Pradesh University and Umang Foundation to honour specially abled persons at Shimla. He directed the HPU authorities to waive the hostel fees of the specially abled students. He said that specially abled persons are also an important part of the society. “Many of them are guiding the society with their significant contribution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken this initiative by providing computers, laptops and other facilities to specially abled people,” he added. HPU V-C Prof Sikander Kumar said people need to be sensitive and work for the welfare of weaker sections of the society. “An attempt has been made to provide justice by setting up a legal cell in the university,” he said. UGC member and special guest Prof Nagesh Thakur said despite all adverse circumstances, specially abled persons have set an example in the society.

Demanding a commission for reservation of upper caste, activists of Devbhoomi Kshatriya Sangathan launched a statewide protest in HP against the Atrocities Act. The protesters will walk 800km against the government’s “failure” to set up a panel.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh sanctioned ₹2.78 crore ex gratia and special welfare relief for next of kin of cops killed in action. Relief of ₹38 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of kin of Parvaiz Ahmad Dar among others.

Amid dengue scare, Jammu municipal corporation on Monday conducted fogging in old city area. MC health officer Dr Sanjogita Soodan said, “We started intensive fogging in the city. We are spraying and fogging the localities to eliminate dengue mosquitoes and their larva.” Jammu GMC medical superintendent , Dr ADS Manhas said, “There were a total of 548 dengue patients, who reported at the hospital and presently 12 are under treatment. ”

With an aim to rejuvenate the Banganga rivulet and improve aesthetics of the area, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO Ramesh Kumar reviewed the ongoing civil and sanitation works. He stressed the need to strengthen effluent monitoring, afforestation and awareness of stakeholders.