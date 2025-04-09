Himachal HC pulls up state for delaying pay hike to court staff

The Himachal Pradesh high court has come down heavily on the state government for failing to implement its order regarding a 20% pay hike for non-gazetted employees of the high court, despite the directive being upheld by the Supreme Court. The court granted the state two weeks to comply, warning that failure to do so would require the additional chief secretary (Home) to personally appear with all relevant records. The pay hike demand dates back to 2018, seeking parity with employees of the Punjab and Haryana high court and was initially allowed in January 2023. (HT File)

A division bench comprising justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and justice Sandeep Sharma passed the order on April 7 while hearing an execution petition filed by HC Non-Gazetted Employees Union. The petition was filed after the state failed to act on the court’s earlier ruling and a Supreme Court directive to provide the pay hike in four instalments.

“We are clearly of the view that the respondents (State) are deliberately avoiding to implement the decision rendered by this Court, as affirmed by the Supreme Court,” the bench observed.

The judges noted that the committee constituted by the high court, whose formation was upheld by the Supreme Court, had recommended the increment and payment of arrears. The state, however, failed to issue the necessary notification, citing the need for further approvals—a move the court called a “misadventure.”

“The State was only required to issue a formal notification... and there was no question whatsoever to obtain further approval from any of the advisory departments,” the order read. The court warned that the delay would normally amount to contempt but refrained from invoking it “at this stage.”

The matter has been listed for compliance on April 23.

The pay hike demand dates back to 2018, seeking parity with employees of the Punjab and Haryana high court and was initially allowed in January 2023.