News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal: Higher reaches of Shimla get light snowfall

Himachal: Higher reaches of Shimla get light snowfall

ByPress Trust of India
Jan 18, 2024 04:06 PM IST

Narkanda and Khadrala in upper Shimla area recorded 5cm of snow on Wednesday night, while thick fog engulfed Mandi, Sundernagar and Nalagarh

The higher reaches of Shimla district received light snowfall at isolated places, intensifying cold wave conditions in Himachal Pradesh.

A blanket of snow after fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of Shimla district on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
A blanket of snow after fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of Shimla district on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Narkanda and Khadrala in upper Shimla area recorded 5cm of snow on Wednesday night, while thick fog engulfed Mandi, Sundernagar and Nalagarh, reducing visibility to 500 metres and disrupting traffic in the morning.

The minimum temperatures hovered around freezing point at several places, while Sumdo and Kalpa recorded a low of minus 5.8°C and minus 3.6°C, while Narkanda, Manali, Bhunter, Mandi and Sundernagar shivered at minus 1.2°C, 0.2°C, 0.4°C, 1.1°C and 1.3°C, respectively.

Solan and Una recorded night temperatures of 2.2°C each followed by Shimla at 3.1°C.

The meteorological station in Shimla warned of dense fog in the lower hills on January 19 and predicted a dry spell in the region till January 24.

Farmers and apple growers are worried as the prolonged dry spell could have an adverse effect on Rabi crops sown in November and early December, particularly in rain-fed areas. The dry weather and above normal temperatures are not favourable for apple, which requires moisture and chilling hours during winter.

