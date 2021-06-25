Himachal logs 166 new cases, 2 succumb to contagion

Himachal Pradesh recorded 161 fresh Covid infections on Thursday taking the state’s tally to 2,01,210 while the death toll mounted to 3,447 after two more people succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 29 were reported in Chamba, 24 in Kullu, 20 in Kangra, 17 in Mandi, 16 in Hamirpur, 13 in Shimla, 10 in Sirmaur, nine each in Bilaspur and Solan, seven in Una, four in Kinnaur and three in Lahaul-Spiti.

Recoveries have reach 1,95,611 after 322 people recuperated while the active cases have come down to 2,123

In terms of the caseload, Kangra remains the worst-hit district with 45,738 cases so far followed by Mandi where 27,008 people have been tested positive to date and Shimla with 25,029 cases.

Solan has 22,166 cases, Sirmaur 15,300, Hamirpur 14,304, Una 13,236, Bilaspur 12,607, Chamba 11,036, Kullu 8,840, Kinnaur 3,211, and Lahaul-Spiti 2,705.