A Nepalese labourer was burnt alive in a fire that broke out in a house here, police said on Thursday. According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday night when a makeshift house in Tikkar village was gutted in a fire.Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot on Thursday morning and found the body of a man, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rohru Ravindra Negi said. Himachal: Nepalese labourer killed in house fire in Shimla

The victim was identified as Prem, 53. He was working as a labourer in the orchards of a local orchardist, Negi said.

The body was sent for post-mortem. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.