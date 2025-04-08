Himachal: Protesters seek recruitment for people with visual disability

Seeking filling of vacancies reserved for individuals with visual disability, members of the Himachal Pradesh Visually Impaired Association held a road blockade outside the secretariat in Shimla on Monday. Members of Himachal Pradesh Visually Impaired Association during a protest near the Himachal Pradesh secretariat in Shimla on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The members of the association have been protesting for the last 535 days near the Kalibari Temple in Shimla. Association’s state secretary Rajesh Thakur said over 1,100 positions across various departments remain unfilled. “We are only asking for our constitutional right. Over 1,100 posts are vacant. The government continues to ignore us, he said.

Multiple meetings have been held over the past one-and-a-half year with the chief secretary, the chief minister and the social justice and empowerment minister, but they have failed to yield any tangible results, the association stated.

“Until minister Dhani Ram Shandil meets us or announces an action plan, our road blockade will continue” Thakur added.