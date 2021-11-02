Himachal records 3 more Covid deaths

Himachal’s Covid-19 case count rose to 2,24,251 after 145 more people tested positive for the virus on Monday. Death toll mounted to 3,741 after three patients succumbed to the infection. Highest 59 cases were reported from Kangra, 28 from Hamirpur, 21 from Bilaspur, 14 each from Mandi and Una, five fro Kullu and one each from Chamba, Kinnaur, Shimla and Solan.

The active case count dropped to 1,865 while recoveries reached 2,18,628 after 218 people recuperated.